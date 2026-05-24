Azerbaijan customs chief meets business leaders in “Open Dialogue Platform” discussion [PHOTOS]

24 May 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting between business representatives and officials was held under the “Open Dialogue Platform” of the Turkiye–Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜİB), featuring senior participation from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together the Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Shahin Baghirov, and TÜİB Chairman Huseyin Buyukfirat, who both highlighted the importance of strengthening state–business cooperation, improving the entrepreneurial environment, and advancing reforms in the customs sector.

During the opening session, the two sides outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at modernizing customs procedures and expanding support mechanisms for businesses.

Presentations were also delivered on TÜİB’s institutional activities and its “Reliable Partnership Concept,” which emphasizes closer collaboration between the public and private sectors.

A panel discussion moderated by Vusal Khalilov, head of TÜİB’s Logistics and Customs Commission, focused on logistics development, customs procedures, digital services, and the expectations of business representatives. Participants raised questions which were addressed by officials during the session.

The event concluded with an award ceremony for TÜİB members and a briefing for participants on the operational activities of the State Customs Committee.