Azerbaijan expresses condolences to China after deadly coal mine explosion

23 May 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to China following a deadly incident, AzerNEWS reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic explosion at the coal mine in Shanxi Province of China, which resulted in the loss of many lives and injuries.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish a swift and full recovery to all those injured.

We express our solidarity with the authorities and emergency responders engaged in rescue and recovery efforts and share in the grief of all those affected by this tragedy" the post reads.

A coal mine explosion in China’s Shanxi Province has resulted in the deaths of 82 people, with several others reported injured.