SpaceX plans massive 10GW solar power plant in Texas

22 May 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is planning to build a 10-gigawatt solar power plant as part of its broader strategy to supply energy for artificial intelligence data centers in space, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the facility will be constructed in Bastrop, Texas, and will consist of two sections, each with a solar battery production capacity of 5 gigawatts.

The investment forms part of SpaceX’s plan to double the size of its Bastrop facility this year. The expansion strategy has also been included in preliminary documents related to a potential initial public offering.

In addition to developing new Starlink products, SpaceX aims to manufacture solar batteries as part of its growing energy and technology portfolio.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in January, Musk described solar energy as a key solution to the growing energy demands that are limiting the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Musk also announced that Tesla and SpaceX aim to establish an annual solar energy production capacity of 100 gigawatts in the United States over the next three years.