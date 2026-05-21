Azerbaijan’s trade surplus surges to $6.3 billion, easing currency pressure

21 May 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The structural shift in Azerbaijan’s foreign trade during the first four months of this year offers more than just encouraging macroeconomic data; it provides a profound sense of relief for the country’s monetary stability. For the past three years, a concerning narrative had been quietly building among economic analysts and the public alike. Azerbaijan was witnessing a persistent trend where export revenues were systematically softening while the national appetite for imports expanded aggressively. Even though the country managed to close previous chapters with a positive trade balance, the narrowing margin triggered whispering alarms. Economists warned that if this trajectory spilled uninterrupted into the coming years, the central bank’s tight grip on the currency peg would face structural pressure, rendering a devaluation of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar an inevitable reality by the end of this year or early next.

However, the newly released trade figures for the January-April period have dramatically rewritten this script, effectively neutralizing the immediate threat of a currency correction. According to the latest data, Azerbaijan’s exports surged by an impressive 35.2 percent to reach 11.879 billion dollars, while imports plummeted by 32.1 percent to 5.525 billion dollars. This dual mechanism—a massive export expansion coupled with a significant contraction in import spending—has culminated in a staggering foreign trade surplus of 6.354 billion dollars. To put this into perspective, this surplus is nearly ten times larger than the one recorded during the same period last year. For a economy heavily reliant on its trade balance to support its monetary framework, these numbers represent a powerful defensive wall erected around the national currency.

The immediate casualty of this trade renaissance is the persistent devaluation anxiety that has shadowed the domestic market. The math behind currency stability in Azerbaijan is straightforward: as long as the supply of foreign currency flowing into the country comfortably exceeds the domestic demand for dollars, the central bank can maintain the fixed exchange rate with absolute ease. The dramatic expansion of the trade surplus ensures that the banking system is flushed with dollars, absorbing the structural pressures that had critics speculating about an impending adjustment. By reversing the dangerous three-year trend of dwindling exports and rising imports, the first third of this year has signaled to the markets that the underlying fundamentals of the economy remain robust enough to defend the peg.

This reality is further reinforced by the shifting dynamics within the domestic foreign exchange market itself, as recently illuminated by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. For a long time, the primary concern was whether the regulator would have to burn through its reserves to satisfy a sudden thirst for dollars among local businesses and citizens. Instead, the narrative has flipped entirely. The Central Bank recently revealed that it was compelled to intervene in the market not to rescue a weakening manat, but to absorb an oversupply of foreign currency because commercial demand simply could not keep pace with the influx of dollars. With the Governor of the Central Bank hinting that similar interventions to buy up excess dollars are highly probable as the year progresses, it becomes clear that the challenge is no longer defending a weak currency, but managing an abundance of foreign capital.

When these interventions are paired with the steady growth of the Central Bank’s official foreign exchange reserves, the outlook for monetary predictability solidifies. A rising reserve cushion acts as an ultimate guarantee, signaling to international investors and local market participants that the monetary authorities possess more than enough ammunition to neutralize any speculative shocks. Therefore, looking at the macroeconomic landscape compiled over the last four months, any expectations of a shift in the manat-to-dollar exchange rate for the remainder of this year are fundamentally detached from reality. The trade surplus has returned with a vengeance, the central bank’s coffers are expanding, and the structural imbalance that once fueled devaluation fears has been decisively corrected.