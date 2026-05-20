WUF13 draws nearly 30,000 participants from 174 countries

20 May 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Nearly 30,000 participants from 174 countries have joined the events of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) during its first three days, both online and in person, according to officials from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a daily press briefing for journalists within the framework of WUF13, Katerina Bezgachina, Communications Director of UN-Habitat, said the large-scale participation highlights the growing global focus on sustainable urban development and resilient cities.

According to the official, the forum is the largest event organized by the United Nations in the field of sustainable urban development, reinforcing its reputation as the “largest global gathering” dedicated to urbanization issues.

WUF13 has brought together government officials, urban planners, international organizations, and experts from around the world to discuss housing, climate resilience, infrastructure, and inclusive city development.