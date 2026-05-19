Azerbaijan spends nearly $14 billion on Karabakh reconstruction in five years

19 May 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Over the past five years, the Azerbaijani government has spent nearly $14 billion on the reconstruction and redevelopment of territories liberated from occupation, according to Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district.

Speaking during the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku at a panel titled “Post-Conflict Urban Development: Restoring Destroyed Identity and Rebuilding an Integrated Future,” Karimov highlighted the scale of the ongoing rebuilding campaign and the government’s efforts to attract private investment.

“We are also working to involve private investors in reconstruction and development projects. A significant portion of the figures I mentioned consists of private investments,” he said.

Karimov also provided updates on the resettlement process in Shusha. According to him, 1,411 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Shusha have already returned and settled in the city.

Construction of residential buildings is continuing, while a large-scale return of residents to Shusha is planned for next year.

In addition, a significant number of families are expected to relocate this year to the villages of Boyuk Galadarese and Kichik Galadarese in the Shusha district, where restoration and repair work is nearing completion.

Karimov noted that plans are also underway for the reconstruction of the Turshsu settlement. The project is currently being designed, and the settlement will be built entirely from scratch. Construction work is expected to begin later this year, with the first wave of resettlement anticipated next year.

Meanwhile, construction work at the Dashalti tourism village is scheduled to begin this summer. The project will be implemented by a private entrepreneur through private investment and aims to create a modern tourism destination in the region.

Karimov added that a pedestrian tourism route leading to the famous Ketirli Waterfall has already been completed, allowing visitors to access one of the area’s best-known natural attractions.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is being held in Baku from May 17 to 22 through cooperation between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijani government.

Held under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Human Settlements,” the forum has brought together governments, communities, experts, and development partners from around the world to discuss sustainable urban development, housing challenges, and post-conflict reconstruction strategies.

The program also features practical and solution-oriented platforms, as well as interactive discussions designed to ensure that global urban policy is informed by local experience and real-world challenges.