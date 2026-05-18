Azerbaijan cotton fiber exports surge nearly 56% in first quarter of year

18 May 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s cotton fiber exports reached 41,700 tons in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 55.9% increase compared to 26,700 tons in the same period of 2025. AzerNEWS reports that the value of exports totaled...

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