Türkiye’s new AI action plan aims to generate over 1 trillion liras

19 August 2026 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye’s Artificial Intelligence Action Plan for 2026-2030 aims to increase the contribution of artificial intelligence to the economy and generate more than 1 trillion liras in economic value. The “Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Action Plan (2026-2030)” entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The action plan is built around four main pillars: “Recognize, Leverage, Produce and Govern.” Under the plan, the government aims to mobilize 500 billion liras in private-sector investment and expand Türkiye’s investment and production capacity in artificial intelligence. The plan envisions transforming artificial intelligence into an economic field that supports not only the technology sector but also production, productivity and competitiveness across a range of industries.

According to Türkiye’s Artificial Intelligence Action Plan for 2026-2030, artificial intelligence growth zones and regional centers of excellence will be established to provide investors with campuses equipped with ready-to-use energy and infrastructure, while SMEs and researchers will be offered opportunities for rapid prototyping. The public sector will lead the artificial intelligence transformation and shape the market through public procurement. During the plan period, a two-tier funding mechanism extending from basic research to entrepreneurship will also be established, with 10 billion liras in support to be provided through the National Artificial Intelligence Research Fund.

The action plan’s employment and human capital targets are also notable. The government plans to add 10,000 advanced artificial intelligence specialists and 100,000 AI application professionals to the country’s AI ecosystem. It also aims to raise artificial intelligence awareness among 5 million citizens. As part of AI investments, Türkiye is targeting 1 gigawatt of installed data center capacity and plans to expand researchers’, startups’ and SMEs’ access to high-performance computing resources.

Türkiye plans to sign bilateral artificial intelligence cooperation framework agreements with at least five countries by the end of next year. Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the country aims to create more than 1 trillion liras in economic value through this process. “We will build a Türkiye that develops artificial intelligence technologies based on its own values, produces reliable products and services, and scales AI solutions across strategic areas ranging from industry and healthcare to education and public services. With our qualified human resources, strong R&D infrastructure, entrepreneurship ecosystem and manufacturing capabilities, we will make Türkiye a center of investment,” he said.

The plan, built around the four main pillars of “Recognize, Leverage, Produce and Govern,” will implement 16 priority actions. The five key layers of the artificial intelligence ecosystem — energy, computing hardware, infrastructure, models and data, and applications — will be strengthened. New mechanisms will also be established in the areas of human resources, financing and regulation. During 2026-2027, Türkiye plans to establish core governance structures for artificial intelligence, launch pilot applications of sectoral data spaces, introduce flagship AI projects in the public sector and shape investments in computing capacity. During 2028-2030, pilot applications will be expanded nationwide, domestic and sector-specific artificial intelligence models will be commercialized, and international cooperation will be increased.