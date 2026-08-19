Ankara’s e-exports expand across Europe and Gulf Markets

19 August 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Trendyol data shows that producers and sellers in Ankara are reaching a broad customer base not only across Türkiye but also in international markets. Ankara is one of the cities with the highest volume of e-exports through Trendyol, with 67% of sellers on the platform actively shipping products abroad.

Ankara fulfilled more than 1.3 million orders from international customers over the past year, with sales concentrated particularly in Eastern Europe and the Gulf countries. Ankara-based producers recorded their highest e-export sales through Trendyol to Romania, Saudi Arabia, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Czechia, Kuwait, Qatar and Hungary.

Textiles, ready-to-wear clothing and footwear accounted for the largest share of e-export orders received by sellers in the capital. The categories with the strongest demand in e-exports included sports socks, trousers, matching top-and-bottom sets, shoulder bags, socks, thermal clothing and underwear, pajama sets, sneakers, sweaters and T-shirts.

Gürsel Baran, chairman of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO), said the Trendyol data showed that the capital had become a center selling to global markets thanks to its manufacturing strength:

“Ankara’s manufacturing strength is finding its place not only in organized industrial zones and factories, but also in digital markets. Through e-exports, companies in Ankara can directly reach customers around the world. E-exports have made it possible for our domestic producers and SMEs to enter global markets at much lower costs. With the right product, a strong brand and digital infrastructure, it is possible to sell to every country in the world. E-commerce and e-exports are not merely sales channels; they are also keys to branding and sustainable growth. E-exports make it easier, particularly for our SMEs, to participate in global competition. We see global trade rapidly becoming digital, and adapting to this transformation has gone beyond being a choice for our companies and has become a necessity. In the past, competition was measured largely by production capacity. Today, alongside production, digital visibility, brand value, fast delivery and customer experience have also become decisive factors in competition. The more we connect our businesses with the opportunities offered by the digital world, the more our exports and added value will increase. We want to further expand Ankara’s production potential through digital trade, and we are continuing to increase the training programs we provide to our members. Our goal is for more businesses to establish a presence in global markets under their own brands, generate greater added value and make a stronger contribution to our country’s exports.”

Seyit Ardıç, chairman of the Ankara Chamber of Industry (ASO), emphasized the importance of connecting Ankara’s manufacturing strength with the opportunities offered by the digital economy.

“We consider it extremely valuable that Ankara’s strong industrial infrastructure, high-tech production capacity, qualified human resources and developed entrepreneurship ecosystem are increasingly reflected in e-exports. Today, our capital is one of Türkiye’s most important production and export centers, with a broad manufacturing capability ranging from defense industry and machinery to medical products and electronics. At a time when global trade is rapidly becoming digital, e-exports have become one of the most effective ways for our companies to cross geographical borders and reach new markets and millions of consumers. We see this transformation as an important opportunity to turn Ankara’s high-quality production into greater added value and increase the number of strong brands originating from the city. Our goal is to deliver innovative and high-value-added products to every corner of the world under our own brands. As the Ankara Chamber of Industry, we organize information sessions and training programs to improve companies’ knowledge and capabilities regarding e-export processes, access to digital markets and opportunities in this field. In the coming period, we aim to see more industrialists use digital channels effectively to enter international markets, diversify their exports and build brands that compete on a global scale,” he said.

In domestic sales, Trendyol data showed that Ankara ranked first nationwide in fulfilling orders in categories including tablet cases, smartwatch straps, invitations, smartwatch screen protectors, tablet screen protectors and shoelaces.

Ankara ranked first in Türkiye with shares of 87% for tablet cases and invitations, 73% for tablet screen protectors, 58% for smartwatch screen protectors, 57% for shoelaces and 56% for smartwatch straps.

Trendyol data also showed that Ankara is one of Türkiye’s major supply centers, particularly for education-related products. Sellers in Ankara alone met more than 63% of nationwide demand for exam preparation sets, shipping more than 7.5 million products to customers over the course of a year.

In addition, more than 1.4 million textbooks and supplementary books and more than 1.2 million activity and educational books were delivered over the past year from Ankara-based sellers to customers across Türkiye.

Ankara also accounted for approximately 57% of nationwide sales in the puzzle category. Children’s fairy tale and story books, novels and educational toys were among the other education-related categories in which sellers from the capital stood out.

The provinces placing the most orders from Ankara-based sellers serving customers across Türkiye were Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, Bursa, Kocaeli, Adana, Konya, Mersin and Gaziantep.