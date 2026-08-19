Azerbaijani students win three bronze medals at IOI 2026 with Azercell’s support
Azerbaijan’s national team won three bronze medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2026), held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from August 9 to 16.
The bronze medalists are Hasan Valiyev, an 11th-grade student at Baku Secondary School No. 157; Akbar Ahmadov, a 10th-grade student at the Baku Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum; and Ahmad Gambarli, an 11th-grade student at the Baku Turkish Anadolu Lyceum.
Since 2017, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Institute of Education have partnered to prepare students for International Olympiads in Informatics. Through this partnership, students receive additional training that helps them deepen their knowledge of informatics and programming and strengthen their problem-solving skills.
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