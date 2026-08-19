Guild of Film Scholars and Film Criticsh holds second awards ceremony

19 August 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second awards ceremony of the Azerbaijan Guild of Film Scholars and Film Critics has been held.

Speakers at the event, held with the support of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, noted that such initiatives help revitalize the local film industry and encourage filmmakers.

The selection process was conducted in two stages. A panel of experts selected winners in 12 categories from among 51 films released in 2025.

The ceremony honored the best feature-length and short fiction films, as well as documentary films, along with achievements in directing, screenwriting, cinematography, production design, composing, acting and other categories.

A special award was also presented during the event.

The ceremony concluded with a screening of the film that won the "Best Film of the Year" award.

The Azerbaijan Guild of Film Scholars and Film Critics is a professional organization established on 24 January 2025 at the initiative of Azerbaijani film critics and film scholars to strengthen film criticism, film studies, and the analytical development of Azerbaijan's cinema industry.

The Guild aims to promote Azerbaijani cinema at international film festivals, support the professional development of film scholars and critics, and encourage higher artistic standards in national film production.

A jury of 17 film critics and scholars evaluates films released in cinemas or screened at festivals in Azerbaijan across a range of professional categories.