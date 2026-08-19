First Karabakh War-era ordnance found at Agdam cemetery [PHOTOS]

19 August 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Military ordnance left over from the First Karabakh War has been discovered at the Qaragachi cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Agdam district.

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) received a report about the discovery through its hotline and dispatched an operational team to the area.

During an inspection, ANAMA personnel found military ordnance at a depth of approximately 1.5 meters underground.

The ordnance was neutralized by ANAMA specialists, and the area was secured.

ANAMA once again urged citizens to follow safety rules, pay close attention to mine hazard warning signs, avoid entering unfamiliar areas, and refrain from touching unknown objects. The agency also called on citizens to report dangerous situations by calling the 805, 102 or 112 hotlines.