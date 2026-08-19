Neftchi sign Serbian winger Dragoljub Savic on 2+1-year deal

19 August 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Neftchi have signed Serbian attacking midfielder Dragoljub Savic on a 2+1-year contract, the Baku-based club announced.

The 25-year-old, who primarily plays as a left winger, is known for his pace, technical ability and accurate passing and shooting with both feet. He can operate on either flank depending on the team's tactical setup.

Savic has previously played for clubs in Serbia, Austria and Latvia. During his time with RFS, he won the Latvian championship in 2023 and 2024, as well as the Latvian Cup in 2024.

Last season, Savic represented TSC, making 36 appearances in the Serbian SuperLiga and Cup competitions.

He scored six goals and provided three assists.

In the 2026/27 season, he has featured in all three opening rounds of the Serbian championship and has registered one assist.