Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Czech Republic rise to $562.1 million
From January to July this year, Azerbaijan exported crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks to the Czech Republic, worth $562.1 million. The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan confirms that the value of these exports increased by...
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