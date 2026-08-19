Azerbaijan to facilitate another Russian wheat transit shipment to Armenia

19 August 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia will be transported in transit through Azerbaijan.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), 1,820 tons of wheat loaded in 26 railcars will be dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik on August 19.

To date, nearly 43,000 tons of grain, around 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal, and 67 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition, nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia so far.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.