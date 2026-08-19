Israel kills Hamas commanders in Gaza

19 August 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it had eliminated two Hamas commanders in the latest strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The military noted that it killed a commander in Hamas' military wing in the Nuseirat area in central Gaza, claiming that he participated in the October 7 attack in Israel. In addition, it struck a militant group's commander in the Tuffah area in Gaza City "who planned to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops operating" in the enclave.

Previously, Palestinian media reported that six people were killed in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City. Shortly after, the death toll from the attack rose to nine.