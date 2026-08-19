South Korea, U.S. to end joint military exercises early on August 21

19 August 2026 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States will end earlier than scheduled on August 21.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the exercise had originally been planned to run from August 17 to 27. However, following a U.S. proposal, the two sides decided to adjust the timing and scale of the drills.

The exercise, which began on August 17, will now conclude on August 21.

The development comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 16 that he had a very good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump also expressed his opposition to the United States participating in joint military exercises with South Korea.

South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the allies were moving to cancel the drills' second phase, media said, adding that it had been expected to involve counterattack ⁠operations after an initial defensive phase.

At the suggestion of the United States, the countries agreed on partial adjustments to the duration and scope of the drills, the JCS said. Some combined field manoeuvre training would also be scaled back, although details were still being discussed.

A U.S. Department of Defense official said the department had substantially reduced the exercise and associated live-training events, with some cancelled or switched to simulations.