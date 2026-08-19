Nokia is shutting down its China factories

19 August 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Finnish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia plans to close all of its factories in China by the end of 2026 as part of a broader restructuring of its business.

By the end of 2025, Nokia employed around 7,200 people in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company is reportedly planning to lay off most of these employees as it reduces its operations in the region.

According to sources cited by the publication, Nokia’s business in China has been declining for several years. As a result, the company has decided to reorganize its operations and reduce its manufacturing presence in the country.

The decision reflects the growing challenges faced by international technology companies in the Chinese market, where local manufacturers have become increasingly competitive. Nokia has also been focusing more on other regions and on technologies such as 5G networks, cloud infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Interestingly, Nokia is best known today as a telecommunications company, but many people still associate the brand with mobile phones. The company was once one of the world’s largest phone manufacturers before its mobile phone business was eventually sold to Microsoft.