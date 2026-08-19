YouTube change its view-counting rules

19 August 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Starting August 24, YouTube will begin counting views immediately after a video starts playing. The new view-counting system will apply to all types of videos on the platform.

Previously, YouTube used different systems for counting views depending on the video format. According to the company, creators have said that this made it difficult to understand their real audience and compare performance across different types of content. The new system is designed to make view statistics clearer and more consistent.

YouTube also emphasized that the change will not affect content monetization. The existing criteria used to measure viewer engagement and determine whether content qualifies for monetization will remain in place.

Under the previous system, a view was generally counted only after a viewer had watched at least 30 seconds of a video. With the new approach, even a short viewing session will be reflected in the view count.

This change could be especially important for creators who publish short-form content, as their videos often attract viewers who watch for only a few seconds. It may also lead to higher view numbers, although other engagement metrics, such as watch time and audience retention, will remain important for measuring a video's success.