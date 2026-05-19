China launch passports for robots

19 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has begun testing a digital identification system for humanoid robots. In Hubei Province, several models have received official ID numbers for the first time—effectively functioning as a “passport” for machines, AzerNEWS reports.

The system is being developed by the Innovation Center for Humanoid Robotics in Wuhan. Each robot will be assigned a unique digital code containing detailed information such as the manufacturer, model, serial number, configuration, and level of autonomy.

The project involves the creation of a unified digital registry that will track each robot throughout its entire lifecycle. The electronic profile will store data on maintenance, repairs, usage scenarios, and the current operational condition of the machine.

It is also expected to enable near real-time monitoring of key parameters, including battery health, mechanical wear, and movement precision.

Chinese authorities believe this system will significantly simplify maintenance procedures and speed up fault diagnosis. In addition, the digital history of each robot could help determine liability in the event of accidents or technical failures.

Another important goal of the initiative is to support the development of a secondary robotics market. Potential buyers will be able to review a robot’s full operational history, inspection records, and current condition—similar to how used cars are evaluated.

According to Chinese media reports, several manufacturers have already tested the coding system. The nationwide rollout of ID numbers is expected after official standards are approved. In the first stage, the program will focus on humanoid robots used in industry, services, and education.

Interestingly, experts note that such a system could eventually become the foundation for “robot governance,” where advanced AI-driven machines are not only tracked but also regulated similarly to digital citizens within smart city ecosystems.