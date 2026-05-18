President Ilham Aliyev meets with Georgian Prime Minister [PHOTOS]

18 May 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

On May 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state recalled with satisfaction his state visit to Georgia in April this year, noting the contribution of this visit to strengthening bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the importance of the documents to be signed today in terms of expanding cooperation.

Expressing his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leader for the reception, Prime Minister Kobakhidze noted his particular pleasure in visiting Azerbaijan.

He conveyed his appreciation for President Ilham Aliyev’s recent state visit to Georgia, emphasizing that it had left a profound impression.

The Prime Minister noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia play an important role for many countries in terms of connectivity and touched upon the importance of further deepening cooperation in this direction in the future.

Congratulating the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of hosting the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum in Baku, Irakli Kobakhidze said that the event is a good platform to discuss the global urban agenda.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic, multi-faceted development of bilateral relations rooted in friendship and good-neighborliness, noting the extensive scope of the bilateral agenda. They emphasized the vast potential to further expand cooperation across political, trade, economic, energy, transport, logistics, and investment sectors. The role of reciprocal visits at various levels in reinforcing bilateral ties was also highly commended.

Subsequently, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the following documents were signed: the Agreement on the Supply of Natural Gas to Georgia between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia; the Agreement on the Supply of Electricity to Georgia and the Transit of Electricity through the Territory of Georgia between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia; and the Protocol of the 41st meeting of the Coordination Council for the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and construction of the railway section from Marabda to the border of the Republic of Turkiye (Kartsakhi) within the framework of the "Baku–Tbilisi–Kars" new railway project.