SOCAR head meets Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss energy cooperation

18 May 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On May 18, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), met with William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOCAR, the Kenyan President was provided with detailed information on SOCAR’s strategic objectives and the energy projects the company is implementing in Azerbaijan and abroad.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed potential areas of cooperation in various segments of the energy sector. They also exchanged views on human capital development, experience sharing, and other issues of mutual interest.