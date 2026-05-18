President Ilham Aliyev: We have a record number of participants at WUF13

18 May 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

“So this is the second biggest international event ever held in Azerbaijan after COP29, which was held one year and a half ago,” the head of state noted.

“We have probably the record number of the registered participants,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

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