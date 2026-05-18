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Monday, May 18, 2026

Azerbaijan gas export volume rises 3.1%

18 May 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan gas export volume rises 3.1%
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan exported 8.416 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January–April this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

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