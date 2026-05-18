Youth and communities already leading urban transformation, WUF13 hears

18 May 2026 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Global agendas become reality only when they are translated into local action in ways that transform people’s lives, Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 and Deputy Head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, made these remarks during her speech at the joint closing ceremony of the assemblies held within the framework of WUF13, AzerNEWS reports .

“The discussions highlighted the importance of multilevel governance, strong partnerships, and improved financing mechanisms to support local transformation and adequate housing for all. The Grassroots and Civil Society Assembly brought essential perspectives grounded in local realities.

It reminded us that communities are not merely beneficiaries of urban policies and urban environments. They are partners, innovators, leaders, and agents of change,” she noted.

Rzayeva said that the Children and Youth Assembly, which she particularly appreciated, delivered a powerful message about the future of our cities. She underscored that young people are not waiting to be invited into urban transformation — they are already leading it and actively shaping it.

“They called for more inclusive planning, better housing for communities, climate resilience, digital inclusion, and meaningful participation. These priorities must continue to shape the urban agenda beyond this forum.

The Business Assembly demonstrated that the private sector has a critical role to play in delivering housing at scale. However, it also made clear that innovation, investment, and technology must be aligned with affordability, sustainability, and inclusion. The discussions highlighted the need for stronger coordination across the housing value chain and for more enabling environments for partnerships and investment,” Rzayeva noted.

She added that as the host country, Azerbaijan strongly believes in the importance of translating dialogue into action at this important global moment.

“We believe the outcomes of these discussions will contribute to the progress report on the New Urban Agenda, which will be presented at the high-level meeting in New York in July.

Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening cooperation with UN-Habitat and all partners represented here today,” she said.