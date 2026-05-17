US said to think China may attack Taiwan within 5 years

17 May 2026 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Some aides of United States President Donald Trump believe China could attack Taiwan within the next five years, Axios reported on Sunday, citing an adviser, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, one aide concluded following the Trump administration's trip to China that the Asian country's President Xi Jinping wants to show Washington that China is "not a rising power," but the US' "equal."

"This trip signaled a much higher likelihood that Taiwan will be on the table in the next five years," the adviser stated.

"There's no way we can be ready economically, the chip supply chain won't be anywhere close to self-sufficiency. For CEOs, and really the economy as a whole, there's no more pressing issue than the supply chain for chips," they said, reflecting on what a Chinese move against Taiwan could mean for global technology markets.

The president's own remarks have raised concerns within Trump's inner circle and in Taiwan. In an interview with Fox News, which aired after Trump concluded his visit to China, he described a pending arms package to Taiwan as a useful piece of leverage with Beijing.

Asked whether he would approve a long-delayed 14 billion dollar arms deal for Taiwan, Trump said the matter hinged on China. "I'm holding that in abeyance, and it depends on China," he said. "It's a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly. It's a lot of weapons."

A 11 billion dollar arms package for Taiwan had already been approved by Trump and the US Congress in December. Beijing responded by conducting live-fire military exercises around the island.