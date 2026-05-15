President Ilham Aliyev and participants of OTS Informal Summit attend groundbreaking ceremony of Turkic Civilization Center [PHOTOS]

15 May 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other presidents participating in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) attended the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of the Turkic Civilization Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The heads of state were briefed on the Center.

The project is dedicated to the preservation, study, and promotion of the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the Turkic peoples. Designed to meet the highest modern standards, the primary concept of the Center is to demonstrate that Turkic civilization is a great civilization with a unique place in world history, a profound philosophy, and long-standing traditions of statehood.

x x x

The ceremony was followed by a presentation on "GovTech" digital solutions. The leaders were briefed on ongoing projects related to the development of artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan.

During the presentation, it was emphasized that there is significant potential for expanding cooperation among Turkic states in this area.