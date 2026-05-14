Azerbaijan establishes State Agency for Waste Management

14 May 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The State Agency for Waste Management has been established in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

This is reflected in a decree on additional measures to improve waste management, signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The agency is a body within the structure of the Ministry that carries out state control, regulation, and coordination in the field of waste management (waste generation, collection, sorting, transportation, placement, processing, use, disposal, neutralization, and burial) and collection of waste fees.

The Cabinet of Ministers must prepare and submit to the head of state proposals on the following:

- within two months, drafts of the agency's statute and structure, as well as the number of employees;

- on the improvement of the law "On waste" and other regulatory legal acts related to waste management, taking into account advanced international practice, within four months;

- on the project "National strategy for improving solid waste management for 2027–2030" in coordination with the project "Socio-economic development strategy for 2027–2030" within five months;

In addition, the government must take necessary measures within two months to resolve the issues of the agency's logistical support, finance its maintenance costs, provide it with an administrative building, and resolve other issues arising from the decree.