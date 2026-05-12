Mexico keeps school calendar unchanged despite World Cup backlash

12 May 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Education of Mexico has decided to keep the school calendar for the 2025–2026 academic year unchanged, following public criticism of a proposal to shorten the school term, AzerNEWS reports.

According to officials, both the federal education authorities and state-level institutions agreed to maintain the existing schedule, which includes 185 school days. As a result, the academic year will continue as planned and is expected to end on July 15.

The idea of an earlier end to the school year initially sparked concern among parents and educators. Many questioned whether the proposed changes were influenced by upcoming large-scale events in the country, including preparations connected to the FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico alongside the United States and Canada in 2026. Critics argued that adjusting the academic calendar for sporting or tourism reasons could disrupt learning continuity and place unnecessary pressure on schools.

Education officials emphasized that the decision to maintain the current schedule was made to protect educational stability and ensure students receive a full academic year without interruptions. They also noted that any future reforms to the school calendar would require broader consultation with teachers, parents, and regional authorities.

Interestingly, analysts point out that Mexico has been gradually modernizing its education system in recent years, including increased digital learning tools and hybrid classroom programs introduced after the pandemic. These developments are expected to continue regardless of major international events, reinforcing the government’s focus on long-term educational reform rather than short-term adjustments.