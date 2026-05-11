China and US dismantle international psychotropic drug trafficking network

11 May 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Chinese law enforcement authorities, working together with the United States Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, have uncovered and dismantled an international smuggling network involved in the illegal trafficking of psychotropic drugs, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

During the anti-narcotics operation, police from both countries detained five individuals, including two Chinese nationals and three American citizens. The arrests were carried out in China’s Liaoning and Guangdong provinces, as well as in the US states of Florida and Nevada.

Authorities also confiscated narcotic substances as part of the joint operation, though further details about the seized materials were not disclosed.

Officials described the successful resolution of the case as another important achievement in deepening practical cooperation between Chinese and US law enforcement agencies in the field of drug control. The operation also underscored the determination of both countries to work together in combating drug-related criminal activity despite broader geopolitical tensions.