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Saturday, May 9, 2026

Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light oil price rises on global market

9 May 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light oil price rises on global market
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil rose significantly at Italy’s Port of Augusta.

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