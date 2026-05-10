Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation honors memory of Heydar Aliyev

10 May 2026 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, AzerNEWS reports.

The foundation shared a statement on its official Facebook page, expressing deep respect for Heydar Aliyev, describing him as the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state and an outstanding figure of the entire Turkic world.

"The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation deeply honors the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, and an outstanding personality of the entire Turkic world, Heydar Aliyev," the statement reads.

The foundation emphasized that Heydar Aliyev made invaluable contributions not only to Azerbaijan but also to strengthening unity across the Turkic world, preserving common Turkic culture and heritage, and passing these traditions on to future generations.

"We honor with deep respect the bright memory of the genius leader," the publication added.