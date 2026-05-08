Baku slams Russian state TV for showing misleading map of Azerbaijan

8 May 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On May 6, during the broadcast of the program “Vremya Pokazhet” (“Time Will Tell”) on Russia’s state-run Channel One, the display of a distorted map of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the inclusion of the non-existent, so-called term “Nagorno-Karabakh” constituted a serious provocation and an unacceptable act of political manipulation.

AzerNEWS reports that this was stated by Aykhan Hajizade, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to journalists’ questions.

Hajizade emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan have been fully restored and that this reality is recognized by the international community, including the Russian Federation.

He noted that the broadcasting of outdated, false, and separatism-promoting narratives on Russia’s own state television, despite Moscow’s repeated official statements affirming respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, stands in clear contradiction to the spirit of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, which are based on mutual respect and good-neighborly principles.

“The irresponsible and biased approach of state media resources is unacceptable,” Hajizade said. “We expect a clear explanation from the other side regarding this matter, as well as the implementation of necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such cases.”