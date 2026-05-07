Young artists showcase vibrant art pieces in art competition [PHOTOS]

7 May 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A joint exhibition-competition titled "I Am Proud to Be Azerbaijani" featuring works by young artists has been held through the collaboration of the Humanitarian Department of the Baku City Executive Authority, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, and the Central Botanical Garden, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, took place at the Central Botanical Garden.

The display showcased how Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage is reflected through the creative vision of the younger generation. A total of 25 students from the academy presented painting works and carpet design projects, demonstrating both professional training and original artistic approaches.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Public-Political, Humanitarian and Religious Affairs Department of the Baku City Executive Authority Elmin Imanov, Director of the Central Botanical Garden Ali Jafarov, and Vice-Rector of the academy, People's Artist and Professor Salhab Mammadov, stressed the role of Heydar Aliyev in the development of Azerbaijani culture and the arts. They noted that his legacy continues to play an important role in shaping the creative outlook of young artists.

According to the results of the competition held within the exhibition, Jahan Musayeva won first place, Aydan Gurbanova secured second place, and Narmin Nadirova took third place. In addition, 15 participants received encouragement awards for their contributions.

Winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates, while all other participants received commemorative gifts.

The event concluded with a concert program performed by the orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, adding a musical finale to the artistic celebration.