President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group [PHOTOS]

6 May 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, AzerNEWS reports.

During the conversation, the sides fondly recalled their previous meetings, noting that Muhammad Al Jasser’s visits to Azerbaijan contribute to the expansion of the partnership.

They emphasized the establishment of long-standing and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank.

It was noted that the Bank has implemented a number of projects in various sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy, including energy, green energy, agriculture, water and irrigation systems, infrastructure, and social fields. In this regard, it was highlighted that the Bank has allocated more than $1.2 billion for the implementation of nearly 20 public and private projects.

The meeting included discussions on preparations for the Bank’s Annual Meetings, scheduled to be held in Baku this June.

Muhammad Al Jasser noted that he would familiarize himself with the Alat Free Economic Zone and also visit Garabagh.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Bank.