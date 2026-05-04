CBA set to review key rate as inflation and risks remain in focus

4 May 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is set to deliver its next decision on the benchmark interest rate later this week, the institution said in a statement, AzerNEWS reports. According to the central bank, a press conference dedicated to the announcement will be held on May 6 at its headquarters. At the beginning of the year, the CBA reduced its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to...

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