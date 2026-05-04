CBA set to review key rate as inflation and risks remain in focus
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is set to deliver its next decision on the benchmark interest rate later this week, the institution said in a statement, AzerNEWS reports. According to the central bank, a press conference dedicated to the announcement will be held on May 6 at its headquarters. At the beginning of the year, the CBA reduced its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to...
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