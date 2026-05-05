Baku Stock Exchange trading volume falls sharply this year

5 May 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

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Trading activity on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) declined sharply in the first four months of the year, with the total value of transactions across all financial instruments reaching 15.424 billion manats. AzerNEWS reports that this represents a decrease of...

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