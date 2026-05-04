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Monday, May 4, 2026

Azerbaijan–EU trade drops 22% in early 2026 amid export decline

4 May 2026 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan–EU trade drops 22% in early 2026 amid export decline
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and member states of the European Union reached $4.104 billion in January–March this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. This represents a decline of $1.2 billion, or 22.3%, compared to the same period in 2025. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s exports to EU countries fell by...

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