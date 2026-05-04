Autism cases are rising in Kazakhstan

4 May 2026 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Over the past three years, the number of children diagnosed with autism in Kazakhstan has increased from 7,600 to 13,900, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Kazinform news agency, this rise is largely linked to improved early detection and expanded diagnostic capabilities, rather than only an actual increase in prevalence. Greater public awareness and better screening programs have also contributed to more cases being identified at an earlier age.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that the country has expanded its early intervention system and approved a new action plan for 2025–2027 aimed at strengthening support for children with autism and their families. The program includes improving access to speech therapy, psychological assistance, and inclusive education in schools and kindergartens.

Experts also point out that Kazakhstan is gradually moving toward international diagnostic standards, which allows for more accurate and consistent identification of developmental disorders. At the same time, specialists emphasize the importance of not only diagnosis but also long-term support systems that help children integrate into education and social life.

Interestingly, global studies show that countries with better screening systems often report higher autism rates, which does not necessarily mean more cases — but rather that fewer children go undiagnosed. This shift is seen as a positive step, since early diagnosis can significantly improve developmental outcomes when combined with timely therapy and educational support.

Overall, the trend in Kazakhstan reflects a broader global pattern: as healthcare systems improve, invisible conditions become more visible — and societies are increasingly focused on inclusion rather than just diagnosis.