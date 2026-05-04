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Monday, May 4, 2026

ADB approves regional trade and green growth project with Azerbaijan participation

4 May 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)
ADB approves regional trade and green growth project with Azerbaijan participation
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a regional project on trade development and green growth covering the period of 2026–2031, with Azerbaijan among the participating countries, AzerNEWS reports. According to the bank, the initiative brings together a wide range of countries and economies, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, the Cook Islands, Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and the Kyrgyz Republic, among others. The project will be financed through multiple sources, including...

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