Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival [PHOTOS]

3 May 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the International Carpet Festival held at Gosha Gala Square in Icherisheher, AzerNEWS reports.

They familiarized themselves with the carpet samples, traditional handicrafts, as well as pavilions displaying national applied and decorative arts from different countries.

Afterwards, they took commemorative photos with local and foreign guests participating in the festival.