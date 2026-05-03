3 May 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Zakharova noted that Russian reporters suffer "fabricated criminal cases," accusing the Western media of being biased and failing to report on alleged crimes against humanity committed by the Ukrainian regime.

In a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Zakharova accused Western countries of "intolerance of dissenting viewpoints, a product of the ingrained myth of their own exceptionalism" and "imposing totalitarian censorship, Russophobia, propaganda of war, and ideas of superiority over the rest of the world."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned on Sunday the treatment of Russian journalists by the "collective West", AzerNEWS reports.

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