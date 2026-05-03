Japan, Vietnam agree to boost bilateral trade to $60B by 2030

3 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Japan and Vietnam on Saturday agreed to boost their bilateral trade to $60 billion by 2030, as Tokyo seeks to strengthen supply chains for critical resources amid its diplomatic spat with China and the Middle East crisis, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

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