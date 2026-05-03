Azerbaijani artists showcased at Empower Her Art Forum in Cairo

3 May 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

The fourth “Empower Her Art” Forum (EHAF) was held at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, alongside an international art event, featuring the opening of an Azerbaijani stand, AzerNEWS reports.

The forum was organized by the Artoday Foundation and brought together artists and cultural figures from various countries. Founder and executive director Shirin Badr and museum director Ahmed Ghanim addressed participants, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange and artistic collaboration.

Badr described the initiative as a platform uniting diverse cultures and artistic voices, noting that Artoday, established in 2016, aims to support artistic development both regionally and globally while fostering a shared creative environment beyond geographical boundaries.

The forum, held for the fourth time, focused on enhancing the role of women in society. A panel discussion was also organized, where Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Elkhan Polukhov, spoke about the historical and contemporary role of women in Azerbaijan. He referenced notable figures such as Tomris and Khurshidbanu Natavan, and highlighted that Azerbaijan was the first country in the East to grant women the right to vote and be elected in 1918.

The Azerbaijani stand was organized with the support of the embassy and SOCAR Trading. The opening ceremony was attended by Egyptian officials, diplomats, and cultural figures, drawing significant interest from visitors.

The exhibition features works by Azerbaijani artists including Billura Alakbarli, Leyla Guliyeva, Jala Aziz, Nisa Zargarli, Elnara Nasirli, Ulviya Akhundova, and Zahra Polukhova. Artist Leyla Guliyeva received a special award symbolizing the event.

The exhibition will run until May 5.