Araghchi claims Pentagon is 'lying' about war costs, claiming int cost more to US taxpayers
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the Pentagon on Friday, claiming that the United States Department of Defense is "lying" about the cost of the military conflict in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.
"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed. Indirect costs for US taxpayers are FAR higher.
Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast," Araghchi wrote on X, adding that "Israel First always means America Last."
Earlier this week, the Pentagon's top budget official told House lawmakers that Washington has spent around $25 billion since the conflict in Iran started.
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