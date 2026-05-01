First medalists of European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded in Baku [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

The first medalists in four programs in the junior category were determined at the tournament.

In the hoop routine, Kseniya Savinova (AIN) won gold, Patricia Stanciu (Romania) took silver, and Sofia Kulikova (Ukraine) earned bronze.

In the ball routine, Kseniya Savinova (AIN) placed first, Aleksandra Petrova (Bulgaria) came second, and Sabina Kagirova (Uzbekistan) finished third.

In the club's routine, Nita Jamagidze (Georgia) climbed to the top of the podium. Yana Zaikina (AIN) won silver, and Sofia Krainska (Ukraine) took bronze. In the ribbon routine, Yana Zaikina AIN) placed first, Dea Emilova (Bulgaria) second, and Alice Rozenberg (Israel) third.

A total of 194 athletes from 31 countries are competing for medals in the tournament, which lasts until May 3.

Of them, 137 are in the senior category, and 57 are in the junior category. Azerbaijan is represented by ten athletes.

Azade Atakishiyeva and Ayla Isgandarli are competing in the junior category, while Ilona Zeynalova, Shams Muvaffagi, Sofia Mammadova, Zahra Jafarova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Alina Mammadova, Fidan Gurbanlı, and Kamilla Seyidzadə are competing in the senior category.