Iran leadership tensions rise as president and parliament speaker seek FM Aragchi’s dismissal
Political tensions appear to be escalating within Iran’s leadership, as President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are reportedly calling for the dismissal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, AzerNEWS reports via Iran International.
According to reports cited by Iran-based media, the two senior officials have raised concerns over Araghchi’s conduct during recent negotiations with the United States. He is alleged to have acted in coordination with Ahmad Vahidi without fully informing the country’s political leadership.
The reports claim that over the past two weeks, Araghchi has taken steps aligned with Vahidi’s position, reportedly without briefing President Pezeshkian. This has allegedly caused frustration within the presidential administration.
It is further reported that Pezeshkian has conveyed to close associates that if such actions continue, he may move to remove Araghchi from his post.
The claims have not been officially confirmed by Iranian authorities, and no public statements have yet been issued by the individuals mentioned.
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