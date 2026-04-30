Heydar Aliyev Foundation begins new restoration projects for historical monuments in Vatican [PHOTOS]

30 April 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A new agreement has been signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Governorate of the Vatican City for restoration work at the Basilica of Saint Paul, AzerNEWS reports.

During a meeting held in the Vatican, the document was signed by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governorate of the Vatican City.

Within the scope of the new project, the restoration of the statues of Saint Paul and Saint Peter inside the Basilica of Saint Paul, as well as the statues of Saint Paul and Saint Luke in the courtyard of the Basilica, is planned.

During a tour of the Basilica complex, accompanied by Cardinal James Harvey, the Chief Priest of the Basilica of Saint Paul, detailed information was provided about the work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the planned activities for the next stages.

It was noted that the Basilica of Saint Paul, after St. Peter's Basilica, is the second-largest church in the Vatican and one of the four major papal basilicas in the city of Rome. The Basilica stands out for its monumental size, rich mosaics, and long rows of columns, holding great religious and cultural significance, and is visited annually by thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

The restoration work will involve the use of modern technologies. In particular, surface cleaning using laser technology and conservation work with eco-friendly biological methods are planned. These methods have been successfully applied in the Vatican Gardens before.

The delegation also reviewed the previous restoration and construction works carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

It is worth mentioning that on September 11, 2024, a document was signed between the Governorate of the Vatican City and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, within the framework of the “Holy Jubilee Year,” a special event held once every 25 years by the Holy See. The agreement outlined the protection, safety, and restoration of the marble coverings and decorative elements of the Basilica of Saint Paul. Restoration and conservation work carried out under that agreement has already been successfully completed.