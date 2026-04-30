Nikol Pashinyan lauds historic Armenia-Azerbaijan deputy PM visits

30 April 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

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Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has lauded the historic reciprocal visits by Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers, AzerNEWS reports.

Pashinyan was asked to comment on Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev’s recent visit to Armenia.

“A very important event has taken place. I consider the visits of the deputy prime ministers of the two countries to be part of the institutionalization logic of the historical peace process. I am very glad that we have reached this stage,” Pashinyan said at a press briefing.

Pashinyan stressed that relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be continuously improved and that peace should be strengthened over time.

“Normal relations must be established, and in the long term—strategically—good-neighbourly relations,” the prime minister said.

On April 29, Armenia and Azerbaijan held the 13th meeting of the border delimitation and security commissions, led by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. The meeting took place in Armenia, while the previous one was held in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, it was noted with satisfaction that the 13th meeting of the commissions was once again held on the territory of one of the parties - in Aghveran, Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties held a detailed exchange of views on organizational and technical issues related to the implementation of delimitation activities.

The parties agreed upon and exchanged the texts of draft instructions governing the procedure for conducting delimitation works, including:

• “Instruction on the Procedure for the Work of Delimitation Expert Groups during the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”;

• “Instruction on the Procedure for the Preparation of a Delimitation Map of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”;

• “Instruction on the Procedure for the Formalization and Publication of Documents on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”.

The parties agreed to refer these instructions to their respective governments for appropriate approval.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan, also held a separate exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

It was noted that the transit of cargo to the Republic of Armenia through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is proceeding successfully and continues at present.