Gold prices fall, while silver rises on global markets

30 April 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Gold prices declined slightly in trading at the COMEX in New York, reflecting modest shifts in global precious metals markets, AzerNEWS reports. The price of one troy ounce of gold fell by...

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